SPOKANE, Wash. - As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site administered vaccines to more than 350 community members.
CHAS Health said it is essential that everyone needs to confirm they have a scheduled appointment.
Those without a scheduled appointment will not be able to receive a vaccine and will be turned away.
Appointments can be confirmed by visiting Web.my-care-plan.com.
If an individual believes they have a confirmed appointment, but it is not showing in their profile, they should call CHAS Health at 509-444-8200 to confirm their appointment.
Wednesday morning, there were more than 60,000 attempts to make appointments which crashed the CHAS Health website.
CHAS said they have scaled their server capacity by 300%.