SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane COVID-19 Recovery Group said Tuesday that by March, they're expecting more vaccine rollout. By then, they expect the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be available.
As of now, 7,500 vaccines have been given out at the Spokane Arena alone. 58,000 have been given out in Spokane County total.
The director of Spokane Regional Health, Lyndia Wilson, said a pallet of Pfizer vaccines, around 900 vials, came into Spokane to be used for retirement homes. The director said the goal is to have all long-term care facilities vaccinated by the end of the week.
