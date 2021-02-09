Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Browning is the second patient to receive the shot in the study. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane COVID-19 Recovery Group said Tuesday that by March, they're expecting more vaccine rollout. By then, they expect the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be available.

As of now, 7,500 vaccines have been given out at the Spokane Arena alone. 58,000 have been given out in Spokane County total.

The director of Spokane Regional Health, Lyndia Wilson, said a pallet of Pfizer vaccines, around 900 vials, came into Spokane to be used for retirement homes. The director said the goal is to have all long-term care facilities vaccinated by the end of the week.

