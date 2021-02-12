SPOKANE, Wash. - We've been following the journey of one health care professional through his vaccine process. That person is Matt Fleming, who just recently got his second dose.
Over 200 people were vaccinated alongside Fleming, and of those, 10 of them experienced side effects, including Fleming.
“I went to bed, and I woke up Friday morning, and I felt horrible,” Fleming said.
Last Thursday, Fleming received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After he received it, he was told 9-12 after that he might start to feel side effects.
“And like clockwork at about 9 p.m. Thursday, I started feeling a little bit like I was getting the chills,” Fleming said. “And I thought oh goodness this was interesting.”
Fleming was going through a vaccination reaction where his immune system was reacting to the antibodies that it started producing after he got the first shot.
“I felt worse unfortunately than I have felt in years as far as body aches, fever, chills, interesting, my eyeballs my eye sockets hurt,” Fleming said. “I felt like someone was stabbing my eyes and my ears hurt it just hurt my eardrums.”
Fleming said though it felt uncomfortable he knew his body was doing its job. Fleming said the side effects only lasted for a few hours and when he woke up on Saturday, everything was back to normal.
Regardless of the side effects, he said he would do it all again.
“I was feeling so rough on Friday evening, I just kept telling myself I am so grateful I have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Fleming said. “I felt in a weird way gratitude for the opportunity to be vaccinated and now I feel relieved and grateful that —- as I said before, I’ve done my part.”