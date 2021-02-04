SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last few weeks, we have been following the journey Matt Fleming, who works in health care and was vaccinated, today he gets the second shot.
Fleming said everything has been smooth sailing and that he’s ready for that second dose.
“[The last few weeks] Totally uneventful, I mean after the shot itself, I definitely had a sore arm afterwards, but soon after two days after it was completely fine and clear no side effects for me,” Fleming said.
Fleming said in total 230 people were vaccinated alongside of him, he works in healthcare for Sunshine Health and says out of the 230 people only one had a visible side effects which was a rash.
Right now, Fleming's mind is totally focused on the second shot, and he said he feels like he's doing his part for the team.
“I’m just anticipating, to feel body aches,” Fleming said. “Low fever and honestly I think it’s a weird way to look at it I think I’ll feel like ok good it’s doing it’s job and I’m getting vaccinated and I’m doing my part.”
Fleming said that he’s heard from others who’ve got the second shot that it hits you a little harder.
“I’ll see how I feel, but I expect to go to work, I expect to work out, but I’m not going to alter my schedule based on the fears of what the second shot will do,” Fleming said.
