SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday's first-go at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said there were lessons learned that are being applied moving forward.
Here's the update SRHD has given Thursday morning:
VACCINATIONS PROVIDED ON DAY 1:
- 1,164 people were vaccinated at Spokane Arena on Wednesday.
- Technical glitches early in the registration process contributed to more people having vaccination appointments than anticipated on Wednesday, however CHAS Health was committed to ensuring each person who had a vaccination appointment received their vaccination.
- CHAS Health is working with SRHD, DOH and community partners to ensure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone with a current appointment.
- CHAS Health has confirmed additional resources for both scheduling technology and phone capacity moving forward.
UPDATE ON LOGISTICS:
- Some changes are currently being made to the traffic flow at Spokane Arena to ensure a more efficient and effective parking experience moving forward.
- Additional exits are being created for those without vaccination appointments to be able to get out of line efficiently.
- Staff from Spokane Arena and the Washington National Guard will be directing traffic and parking for the vaccination site.
- COVID-19 testing has been suspended at the Spokane Arena through Friday as we evaluate traffic flow onsite. People who need COVID-19 testing in the meantime can make an appointment with a provider at one of our urgent care locations.
NOTES FOR THE COMMUNITY:
- It is essential that all individuals who arrive at the Spokane Arena confirm they have an appointment on the schedule before arriving onsite. Staff is confirming appointments upon entrance to the site as well as at the building entrance door. Those without a scheduled appointment will not be able to receive a vaccine and will be turned away. Individuals can confirm their appointment by visiting Web.my-care-plan.com and log in with the same username and password they used to create their original appointment.
- People should plan for cold weather as they may need to wait in line outside Spokane Arena. Please remember to dress warm and come prepared. National Guard members are available onsite for those with mobility issues who need assistance.
- Please note that there will be metal detectors at the entrance of the Spokane Arena. Please plan accordingly and leave weapons of any kind at home.
- If people received their first vaccination yesterday and did not schedule their second dose while in observation, they should follow the instructions provided with their vaccination packet to schedule their second dose.