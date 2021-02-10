The Washington Department of Health has provided new data on how the vaccine effort is going in the state.
According to DOH, as of February 6th, more than 940,000 doses have been administered across the state, and in total 1,195,207 doses have been delivered around the state. Washington is also averaging 26,857 vaccines doses given each day.
The Department of Health says that getting vaccine supply continues to be a problem, with providers requesting more than 440,000 doses this week, but received just over 200,000 doses from the federal government. Still, DOH says they're optimistic about vaccine allocation in the coming weeks and months.
They also said that for the first time they have received a three week allocation forecast from the federal government.
- Week of February 14: 206,125 total doses (113,800 first doses, 92,325 second doses)
- Week of February 21: 240,620 total doses (123,160 first doses, 117,460 second doses)
- Week of February 28: 242,360 total doses (128,560 first doses, 113,800 second doses)
The Department of Health also says they have asked providers to prioritize those that need to receive a second dose of the vaccine, meaning that in some occasions, doses that fall into the "first dose" category might be used as a second dose for someone.