VAX FACTS: Washington State on track to receive 309,770 total doses next week

SPOKANE, Wash- The governor has been very clear that he wants to vaccinate 45,000 people a day, and that's a milestone it looks like we're starting to hit.
The Washington State Department of Health tells us the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day as of March 3, 2021.
On the allocation side numbers, a vaccine coming into the state of Washington is looking good, right now over 2.1 million people are eligible across Washington for vaccinations.
DOH tells us due to an increase in weekly allocations, they have been able to provide more and more vaccine partners across the state.
The 3-week vaccination forecast from the federal government shows just for next week, about 309,000 vaccines are coming into the state, and for the next three weeks, that number just continues to grow.
- Week of March 7: 309,770 total doses (163,660 first doses, 146,110 second doses)
- Week of March 14: 320,300 total doses (163,660 first doses, 156,640 second doses)
- Week of March 21: 327,320 total doses (163,660 first doses, 163,660 second doses)
The state says next week’s allocation is about 100,000 fewer doses than requested but the forecast is subject to change as vaccine availability from the federal government may change.
The state is still in the planning process for what to do with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine we were given 60,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DOH will send these vaccines to counties where allocations were lower in recent weeks.
We know right now the state of Washington will not receive more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for three more weeks due to lack of supply.