The Washington State Department of Health is calling winter weather "the biggest logistical issues we are facing," when distributing COVID-19 vaccines.
DOH said the distribution issue is not just a Washington issue but an issue nationwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told DOH to expect delays due to the weather.
Other states also seeing delays because of weather include New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Idaho.