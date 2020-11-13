Venture High School in Coeur d'Alene will temporarily move into the "Red" category and move to at home learning.
Coeur d'Alene Public Schools says that positive COVID-19 cases and associated quarantines have led to a staffing shortage, similar to what we've seen at Northwest Expedition Academy earlier this week.
Venture High School is home to 150 students and 17 teachers. More than half of those teachers will be in quarantine next week, the school district says.
The shift to at-home learning will take place next week, November 16th-20th. There is no school the following week due to Thanksgiving break. The hope is that in two weeks, students and teachers can return to in-person learning Monday, November 30th.
