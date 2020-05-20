A Costco employee is being praised online after handling a customer who refused to wear a face mask inside the store.
A video of the incident on Twitter has racked up millions of views.
In the video, the customer said, "I'll just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed, mostly locals."
Kevin and Karen get shopping cart taken away at #Costco || ✌🏼 #wearethepeople #COVID19 #coronavirusuk #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/LDeB1hDz9L— ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) May 18, 2020
The Costco employee said in response, "Hi everyone. I work for Costco and I'm asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy."
Costco requires all employees and customers to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose inside stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The customer said, "and I'm not doing it. Because I woke up in a free country."
The Costco employee proceeds to take his car full of toilet paper away.
