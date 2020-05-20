Costco

A Costco employee is being praised online after handling a customer who refused to wear a face mask inside the store. 

A video of the incident on Twitter has racked up millions of views. 

In the video, the customer said, "I'll just put you on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed, mostly locals."

The Costco employee said in response, "Hi everyone. I work for Costco and I'm asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy."

Costco requires all employees and customers to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose inside stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The customer said, "and I'm not doing it. Because I woke up in a free country."

The Costco employee proceeds to take his car full of toilet paper away.

