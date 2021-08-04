SANDPOINT, Idaho - REO Speedwagon will no longer be performing at the Festival at Sandpoint due to a member of their tour group testing positive for COVID-19.
The Festival at Sandpoint said the Village People will perform in their place.
REO Speedwagon’s team wrote, “Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff, our families, and our awesome fans, we will regrettably be canceling our upcoming show in Sandpoint, Idaho."
The Village People will hit the stage in Sandpoint on Saturday, August 7.