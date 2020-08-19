SPOKANE, Wash. - Heads up (virtual) Bloomies! You have about one week left to sign up for the virtual Bloomsday event and have a shot at the iconic finisher t-shirt.
The registration deadline for the event is on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Entries cost $25 and all virtual Bloomsday participants will receive a race bib number, 2020 race finisher shirt and even a $10 off $20 grocery purchase coupon for Safeway and Albertsons stores.
Virtual Bloomies can run, walk or stroll any 7.46-mile (12 km) course between Sep. 18-20 and enter their finish time in a results portal on the Bloomsday site. Finisher shirts will be mailed in late September.
Race organizers say about 18,000 runners and walkers have signed up for the virtual event from all over the world.
“Earn your shirt, continue your Bloomsday streak, and run your favorite 7.46 mile course - - anywhere in the world,” said Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill. “We are excited to hear about all the great places where Bloomies completed their Virtual Bloomsday.”
