Vitalant is launching a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the virus.
According to Vitalant, the "convalescent plasma" blood component contains antibodies that can possibly give patients an extra boost in fighting their illnesses.
“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” stated Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant’s chief medical officer. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”
Being a novel virus, there currently aren't vaccines or any proven treatments for COVID-19 at this time. Trials are underway for vaccines, but are expected to take months before one is approved.
"With the help of our local communities, hospital partners and extensive research experience, Vitalant is gearing up to help patients fight this novel infectious disease with the help of willing recovered COVID-19 patients," the company said in a release.
Those willing to donate convalescent plasma to help patients must meet the following criteria:
- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
- Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma
Some additional tests or other criteria could be required. Vitalant says in some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate even if they didn't have a initial laboratory test.
Donors must meet all FDA-required eligibility criteria, be symptom-free for 14 days and apply/be accepted in the program.
Those who meet that criteria and are willing to donate plasma are encouraged to apply at Vitalant.org/covidfree. For more information, you can call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762). Donors cannot walk in for this procedure and must fill out the form online first prior to being contacted by Vitalant.
“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”
