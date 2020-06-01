SPOKANE, Wash. - Vitalant has began testing all of its blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19, becoming the first national blood bank to do so.
Vitalant says they will provide test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed. They call this a dual benefit as donors can learn their antibody status while patients receive critical blood.
The FDA-authorized antibody test can indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether they've showed symptoms. Vitalant says it's possible that over time, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-ups will provide the medical community with more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at a lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.
“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s Chief of Marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.”
Donors are not charged for antibody tests and will be able to see results approximately two weeks after donating.
Back in April, Vitalant began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma.
Donations of all blood types are in critical need and donors are encouraged to give blood as soon as possible. Appointments can be made on Vitalant's website or by calling 877-258-4825.
