Volunteers make website to help Washingtonians find vaccine appointment easier

SPOKANE, Wash- It's no secret it's hard to get an appointment for the vaccine.
But one website is making the process of finding that vaccine a little easier, it's called the WA COVID Vaccine Finder.
It's important to note that this is not an official Washington State Department of Health Website.
It's a huge grassroots effort built by over 100 volunteers to help you get the vaccine.
It will ask you your zip code, the city, or county, and after you punch in that information, it shows you a list of providers that have appointments available.
If you see an available appointment click the "schedule" button to visit the provider's website and it will help you schedule your appointment.
They do have posted at the top of their sit they are currently blocked by Walmart and Albertsons and Safeway from checking availability.
You can follow this link to the WA COVID Vaccine Finder website.