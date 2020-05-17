Another road block has appeared in Washington state's fight to contain COVID-19, this time in the form of questionable testing swabs.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, the state received a shipment of swabs used for coronavirus testing. The swabs are normally in individual packages so they are sterile. The swabs in the recent shipment were loose and mixed together, which could be unhygienic.
SRHD public information officer Heidi Iyall said Spokane residents shouldn't be too concerned.
"We have made requests for testing materials but we have not received any of these swabs to my knowledge," Iyall said.
The district said the swabs will have to go through quality checks to make sure they are safe to use and be individually wrapped before they can be sent out for COVID-19 testing.
