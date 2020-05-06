WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - Walla Walla health officials say some of the nearly 100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Walla Walla County are being intentionally spread and contracted through "COVID-19 parties."
Officials have been receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in the community, in which non-infected people mingle with infected people in an effort to catch the virus.
"As COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County continue to rise, health officials strongly recommend you remain vigilant with physical distancing to limit community transmission of the virus," a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reads.
As of Tuesday, May 5, there have been 94 confirmed cases 40 recoveries in Walla Walla County. The first death in the county was reported on Monday.
WWCDCH says some of the 94 cases include Tyson employees residing in the county.
Walla Walla officials say a recovery indicates a confirmed patient has been symptom free for 72 hours.
"We need to also use this time to use good common sense and to be smart as we move through this pandemic so that we can begin to reopen our community," WWCDCH Director Meghan DeBolt said in a video. "COVID-19 parties: not part of the solution."
DeBolt told the Union Bulletin that some people who test positive have mentioned 25 people in contact tracing, having attended one of these parties. She also said the agency is reaching out to local law enforcement for help in breaking up these parties when possible.
