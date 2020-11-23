WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- A man was arrested for burglary over the weekend, after attempting to steal over 100 rolls of priceless toilet paper. The Walla Walla Sheriff's Department said this is this largest toilet paper seizure in agency history.
A resident noticed the burglar stealing various items, including toilet paper from a local store. He safely intervened and was able to provide authorities with an accurate description of the vehicle as the suspect fled in his car.
After several hours of searching, the police located the suspect in his disabled vehicle, with the same toilet paper described by the citizen who reported the crime.
The suspect was arrested and the police searched his vehicle. Authorities found over $1,000 in stolen items and 108 toilet paper rolls among them.
The agency says the investigation is still ongoing. They are calling it 'The Great Toilet Paper Caper of 2020'
