Wanna get away? The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural resources have announced that 22 counties, that are currently in phase 2, will be reopening for camping.
Here is what you need to know if you want to spend some time in the great outdoors.
State Parks
The reopening applies to campgrounds and various marine facilities. A list of open campgrounds and marinas can be found on the State Parks website.
Cabins, yurts, and other overnight accommodations remain closed until further notice. Group campsites will remain closed as well.
Visitors with reservations for overnight accommodations that are not opened will receive a full refund for their trips scheduled during the closure. Parks will contact affected campers. No action is required by reservation holders.
Campers are advised to make reservations for camping at a state park. This ensures they will have a camping spot when they reach their destination and reduces interactions with staff.
“This is an important milestone for the public and for parks,” said Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Director, Don Hoch. “This year, it’s especially important Washingtonians have access to outdoor recreation. We know that access to the outdoors is good for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Camping is a big part of that outdoor experience.”
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Some primitive campsites will reopen, as well as dispersed camping at wildlife areas for counties that have approved camping. A list of wildlife areas with established campsites is available on WDFW’s website. WDFW campsites are on a first-come, first-serve basis and do not have running water.
Campers and recreational vehicles should be self-contained, as WDFW lands do not offer draining or dumping facilities. Campers are advised to bring their own supplies, including water, soap, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper. As always, pack out what you pack in.
“Camping is a favorite summer activity in Washington and we’re so pleased to be in a place to reopen these opportunities for families to make their summer memories,” said Kelly Susewind, WDFW Director. “We’re glad to invite people back to the wild for responsible overnight stays.”
Washington State Department of Natural Resources
Most DNR-managed campsites will reopen on a rolling basis. Whether or not a campsite is open depends on the location of the site and any maintenance needed. Most campsites on DNR land are on a first-come, first-serve basis and do not have running water. Visitors should make sure campsites are open before heading out and have multiple backup options if a desired campsite is full. Campers should also be prepared to take care of all their personal hygiene needs. Always practice Leave No Trace principles as garbage services aren’t available. If you pack it in, pack it out.
“As summer arrives, a cherished family tradition is camping and enjoying the great outdoors together. Opening camping on our public lands is a step toward normalcy for all of us,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “While we get back outside, it is imperative to do all we can to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe by recreating responsibly. We must always be vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, practicing good physical distancing and proper hygiene, so we can continue to enjoy camping with our families throughout the summer.”
Residents are also reminded to help prevent wildfires by never leaving a campfire unattended. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. Always check for burn bans before lighting a campfire. And, only use DNR-approved fire rings (circular metal rings with grates) found in many DNR campgrounds. No dispersed camping fires are allowed.
Please check the dnr.wa.gov/open page for more details on what day-use areas and campsites are open.
Guidelines for responsible camping
To minimize staff and visitor interactions, lands managers recommend the following guidelines when camping this summer:
- Know before you go – Check to see if your destination is open for camping.
- Stay local – Choose destinations close to home. This will reduce the need to stop along the way.
- Follow the rules – Rule enforcement puts visitors and staff at risk. Please follow all rules to reduce the need for interaction with rangers and other park staff. Never leave a campfire unattended.
- Come prepared – Bring all the supplies you need – including firewood – to reduce the need to stop along the way. Campsites may not have running water available so always plan to be self-sufficient and have all the items you need with you to take care of your personal hygiene needs.
- Keep groups small – limit the number of people in your party to five, unless you’re all within the same household.
All visitors, including day use, should also follow the guidelines to #RecreateResponsibly when visiting any public lands this summer. You can find more information about those guidelines at www.recreateresponsibly.org.
Camping closed on March 23 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The two-week closure was extended as a result of Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
