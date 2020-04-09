OLYMPIA, Wash. - There are now 9,639 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Washington and 456 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.
Roughly a third of those cases are in Washington's largest county, King County, with 3,886 confirmed cases. Snohomish County is reporting 1,745 confirmed cases, followed by Pierce County, which is reporting 838 confirmed cases.
Across the Inland Northwest, Spokane County is reporting 246 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.
Here are the counts for other major counties in our area:
- Grant County is reporting 95 confirmed cases and two deaths
- Chelan County is reporting 43 confirmed cases and three deaths
- Adams County is reporting 30 confirmed cases but no deaths
Several other counties, including Okanogan, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Walla Walla, Columbia, Ferry, Asotin, Stevens and Douglas Counties are reporting at least one case but no deaths.
Currently, there are 838 cases that remain unassigned to counties across the state of Washington.
