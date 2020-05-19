OLYMPIA, Wash - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced he's filed lawsuits against two gyms that operate in violation of Gov. Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
According to a news release, business owners Michael J. Baker and Shane D. Cowhig of Fitness 101 Team Puyallup (more commonly known as Northwest Fitness Co.), and Michael and Richard Jellison of Power Alley Fitness (more commonly known as PA Fitness) in Arlington, received multiple warnings about remaining open.
Ferguson gave both businesses one final opportunity to avoid monetary penalties. On Friday, both businesses received cease and desist letters as final warnings to cease operating within 48 hours or face a lawsuit.
“We understand the financial impact of Stay Home, Stay Health on small businesses, but that does not exempt you from the requirement to remain closed,” the letters read. “It is also unfair to your competitors for you to be open for business while they are complying with the Proclamation and making sacrifices for the benefit of the community. Opening your business when competing fitness centers have closed as required by law to protect the health of all Washingtonians gives you an unfair advantage over your competitors. In order to level the playing field and ensure the market is fair for all, you must close your doors.”
According to Ferguson, the businesses continued to operate. In response the Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit on Monday against each business and their owners.
A court can impose fines of up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act. Criminal charges are also possible.
In addition to the state’s lawsuit, the City of Arlington notified PA Fitness owners in the form of a letter sent May 14 that, because they are operating unlawfully, the city has the right to revoke their business license, impose daily penalties, seek a court order to stop their operation, and refer the case for criminal prosecution. The city also offered to assist the owners in accessing relief programs and education about how to re-open when it is safe to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.