Pfizer vaccines for kids 12-years and older are both starting rollout in Washington and Idaho after state approval.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup voted to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-years and older. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also approving the use.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) amendment to expand the Pfizer vaccine eligibility.
Wednesday afternoon a Centers for Disease Control panel also approving the recommendation.
“Research continues to show this vaccine is safe and I am thrilled it is now an option for parents and their young teens," said Umair A. Shah, Washington State Secretary of Health.
In March, Pfizer announced findings from its vaccine trial which found the vaccine to be safe and 100% effective for kids as young as 12. The company reported the vaccine produced an antibody response in children that exceeded those in earlier trials of older teens and young adults.
“Children can spread COVID-19 inadvertently because their symptoms are often so mild, so this safe and effective vaccine is a critical next step to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “We hope parents will choose to get their children vaccinated so we can keep schools open in the fall and children engaged in their extracurricular activities.”