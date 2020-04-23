OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office has launched an awareness campaign encouraging Washingtonians to report price gouging in their communities.
It's easy for community members to report price gouging by remembering "see it, snap it, send it." If you observe unreasonable prices on essential goods, take a photo of the item and its price and send it to the attorney general's office.
"Because we heard so many complaints about price gouging, my team is really relying on Washingtonians to be their eyes and ears when they see price gouging online or at a brick and mortar store," Ferguson said.
Ferguson's team has received nearly 1,000 complaints about price gouging to date, and they've followed up on each and every complaint. The team has even issued more than two dozen cease and desist letters to businesses caught price gouging.
"I've got a mother who is about to turn 92. If she needs some hand sanitizer for her health, she should not have to pay an outrageous amount of money to get that product that she needs for her safety, and neither should anyone in Washington," Ferguson said. "That's why we sent a cease and desist letter in that case."
Ferguson said his office has also taken around 200 calls from people complaining that businesses are not following the rules set forth by Gov. Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
The goal is not to "crack down" on businesses, but rather give businesses a chance to learn and understand the order.
"They receive a warning first, and in almost every instance, businesses are compliant with that," Ferguson said. "We do not want to have to escalate it where the state gets involved and threaten to revoke a business license, or anything along those lines, so the first step is always a warning letter, and that seems to solve the problem."
Washingtonians have also been calling to complain about gyms across the state refusing to cancel gym memberships, even though customers can't access the gyms under the "Stay Home" order.
A law passed in Washington state back in 1987 says customers are lawfully able to cancel their memberships at anytime and they are entitled to a refund of the unused portion of their membership.
"It is the law and if you want to cancel, you can. you can get a refund on the unused portion, if that's not happening for you, contact my office," Ferguson said.
To contact the Washington state Attorney General's Office, you can visit the website and click "file a complaint."
"It really helps if you provide as much information as you can about your situation," Ferguson said. "If it's a rental situation, send us what ever letter you received from your property management company threatening to evict you... if it's a price gouging complaint, send us an image of the price of the product. That information really helps my team move forward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.