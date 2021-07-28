OLYMPIA, Wash. - All K-12 students and staff will be required to mask up this upcoming school year, even if fully vaccinated.
“This is a legal requirement," Governor Jay Inslee said.
Masking for students and staff is not new but a continued requirement.
Spokane Public Schools said they are in the process of putting together a statement regarding the announcement from Gov. Inslee.
State officials said all Washingtonians should follow the new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which recommends everyone to wear a mask indoors.
Health officials in more than half a dozen Washington counties are recommending masking up including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties.
Spokane Regional Health District Interim Health Office Dr. Francisco Velázquez said his message has gone from "think about wearing masks" to "now I am urging you: wear a mask."