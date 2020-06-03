As various Washington state counties seek advancement into the next phases of reopening, the state has updated its COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard to provide deeper insight into trends by county or region.
Gov. Jay Inslee and the state's Joint Information Center launched the updated dashboard Wednesday, delving into various metrics used to asses each county's phase status and risks.
“As we begin to gradually reopen and shift to a county-based plan, it’s crucial we keep a close eye on if, where and how COVID-19 is spreading,” said Inslee. “Washingtonians have been doing their part to keep each other healthy and safe, and we want to keep up that good work. We hope the data provided in this dashboard helps us all make well-reasoned decisions about how we can reopen safely.”
After the expiration of Washington's stay-home order at the beginning of June, Inslee rolled out a county-based Safe Start reopening plan. The new approach gives counties flexibility to demonstrate they can safely allow additional economic activity based on key metrics, which are incorporated into the dashboard.
These metrics are considered targets and not hardline measures, as if one target is not fully achieved, actions taken with another target may offset the overall risk.
“This data, combined with the additional information provided by counties when they apply for approval to move to a new phase, will help us work together to determine when it’s safe for a community to move forward,” said John Wiesman, Secretary of the Washington State Department of Health.
As of its initial release on Wednesday, Spokane County for example is exceeding the goals for percentages of licensed beds occupied by either patients or COVID-19 patients. At the moment however, Spokane County is not meeting the goals for the other three key metrics pertaining to test rates and positive cases over time spans.
In the future, the dynamic dashboard will incorporate data related to case investigations, contact tracing and high risk populations. The dashboard features info from sources like the DOH, WA HEALTH reporting system, the State Department of Social and Health Services, and more.
“We are proud to partner with Washington state’s COVID-19 incident response team, by providing the technology and data analytics to have better visibility into the regional and county level development of COVID-19,” said John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer and global lead for the AI for Health program. "This will inform our local governments with key metrics to determine the next steps in the phased Start Safe approach.”
You can check out your county's status here: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment-dashboard
