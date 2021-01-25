Washington COVID-19 vaccine distribution hits 500,000 total doses administered

The Washington COVID-19 vaccine distribution hit half-a-million doses administered on Monday.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, over the last seven days, 23,960 doses were given. The state's goal is to administer 45,000 doses a day.
“We have taken action, we expanded our distribution and infrastructure and it is working,” Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday. “We still have a long way to go, but if Washingtonians have proven anything throughout this pandemic, it is that we are up to the task. We have taken action, and we will continue to improve until we meet and exceed our goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.