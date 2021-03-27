Washington residents hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer have to use the vaccine Phase Finder tool starting March 31, according to the Washington Department of Health.
The DOH told KHQ that eliminating the Phase Finder requirement will help them vaccinate as many at risk Washington residents as possible before opening eligibility to everyone 16 and up on May 1.
Washington residents are reminded to wait their turn for a vaccine. DOH recommends double-checking state vaccine phase guidelines and prioritization information to ensure eligibility.