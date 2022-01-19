WASHINGTON STATE - Washington residents will have another opportunity to get their hands on free COVID-19 tests through the state's health department.
The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday that they will be launching a web portal where people can order rapid antigen tests for their household.
Each household will be allowed to order one pack, including 4-5 rapid tests.
The department didn't say when the web portal will go live.
In the meantime, residents can visit the government's website to order their tests which will be delivered through USPS.