The Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) posted an announcement Wednesday evening regarding the COVID outbreaks in their facilities as well as their response to the concerns of inmates and family members.
The DOC says that their staff has been working extended hours to maintain the essential operations inside the facilities.
The DOC has a total of 1,777 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the jails currently.
911 inmates have successfully recovered. Washington is 29th out of 50 states for amount of positive cases and 36th out of 50 states for cases as a percentage of the population.
The DOC outlined information on each facility in their report. This includes outbreaks central to the Inland Northwest correctional facilities, like Airway Heights Corrections Center.
Airway Heights Corrections Center (AHCC)
- To date, 871 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Some incarcerated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently located in alternate housing in the Gym. The alternate housing locations within the facility provide opportunities to safely house COVID-19 positive incarcerated individuals separately from healthy individuals.
The following is a list of actions that have occurred in the gym over the last several days:
- Five (5) hard line phones were installed to provide more connection with incarcerated family and friends.
- Two (2) Honey Buckets were delivered to address limited bathroom access.
- A shower schedule was developed to address limited shower areas.
- Meal and mail delivery concerns have been addressed and commissary delivered.
- Clothing and linen concerns have been addressed.
- Additional hygiene items and cleaning supplies have been delivered.
- COVID-19 response has created challenges to the timely delivery of mail, commissary, and laundry. As of this morning, these issues have been resolved.
- PPE reminders to staff are reinforced consistently throughout the day. Signage is posted at all points of entry. Supplies are readily available throughout the facility.
- The Visit Room is being converted to an additional alternate housing area
