The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will be taking the lead over the Spokane mass COVID-19 vaccination site, according to a Spokane County COVID-19 Recovery Group meeting. CHAS Health will step back and assume the role of a health care provider. Other partners, like Providence and MultiCare will step in as additional medical partners.
What's important to remember is that the DOH has always been involved in the vaccination site. For the launch of it, CHAS Health stepped in to help get it going. All vaccination scheduling and appointments will not be impacted by this change.
In the meeting, Tiffany Turner, associate director of disease prevention and response at the Spokane Regional Health District, said the hope is that by the end of February, more vaccines will be available by way of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It was also said that an additional 3,000 to 5,000 doses are on their way to the state. Turner added that the federal pharmacy program is going well in the state and that vaccines are rolling out.
An exact number for the amount of doses coming into Spokane pharmacies was not available. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, during the meeting, said she asked Gov. Jay Inslee's office for more tests.
The governor's office told Woodward that more tests could be made available. Turner said if those tests were given, there's infrastructure in place to make sure they would be used.