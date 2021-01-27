The Washington Department of Health tweeting out strong words on Wednesday as people across the state begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines a mass vaccination sites.
DOH writes, "people need to get vaccinated in the state where they live and work."
Currently, the Washington Department of Health is relying on the honor system.
DOH said they are trusting that people will not cross stateliness into Washington to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government is allocating vaccine doses on a state-by-state basis by population size.
"Please stop coming if you do not live or work in Washington," DOH wrote. "We do not have enough vaccine for you."