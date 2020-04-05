OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Licensing says expiration dates for driver licenses will be extended 90 days.
"Governor Inslee has taken action to allow the DOL to temporarily extend the expiration dates of driver licenses," the DOL said in a release.
The DOL says it will send letters to people whose driver license is set to expire between April 3-July 3. These expiration dates will be extended 90 days, showing up on your driver record in the event it is pulled up by law enforcement. You will not receive a new card.
The DOL reminds Washingtonians they can renew their licenses online as well.
The REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.
More info from DOL:
Important Information for CDL Holders
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted an extension on the validity of commercial driver licenses (CDL) and commercial learner’s permits (CLP) that were valid on February 29 and expire on or after March 1, 2020. DOL will send letters to CDL and CLP holders set to expire during this time notifying them their license is extended to June 30, 2020. Commercial drivers should carry a copy of their expired medical certificate to show their license or permit expiration date was on or after March 1, 2020.
DOL Offices are Temporarily Closed – Use Expanded Online Renewal Services
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DOL driver licensing offices are temporarily closed to the public. However, most Washington residents are now eligible to renew their driver licenses, identification cards, or vehicle registration online.
Persons under age 24 and over 70 may renew online for the next 30 days, or longer if deemed necessary. Additionally, DOL is also suspending the requirement to visit a licensing office every other renewal.
Mail-in options are also available for a number of transactions, such as vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver’s license renewal.
Vehicle Titling and Registration online and by mail
Vehicle licensing offices (VLOs) are contracted through county auditors and may be open. VLOs handle vehicle tabs, boat decals, and new license plates, reports of vehicle sale or transfer of ownership, vehicle/boat registrations, trip permits, replacement titles, and disabled parking placards or tabs. It is a good idea to check a VLO’s status and call ahead.
REAL ID Enforcement Date Extended
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to October 1, 2021. Customers who want a REAL ID will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.
Contact Us
The DOL call center is open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; Thursday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Please be patient, as call volume is high.
- Driver licensing: 360-902-3900
- Vehicle licensing: 360-902-3770
- Email: CustomerCare@dol.wa.gov
