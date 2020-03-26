The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says as of right now, hunting seasons are opening as scheduled during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
WDFW says hunting seasons currently underway are not impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, but significant travel is not advised.
WDFW will keep its website updated with any possible closures, and will send out a news release and social media posts if there are any changes regarding hunting seasons.
The wild turkey hunting spring season opens in April.
Recreational fishing and shell fishing has been closed by the WDFW statewide, closing all wildlife areas and water access areas for at least two weeks beginning Wednesday, March 25.
License sales can be completed online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login.
