As the weather begins to warm up, the differences between Idaho and Washington's stay at home orders are beginning to become a little more frustrating as activities like golfing become more and more tempting in the spring sunshine.
Earlier this week I told you about the "Let Us Fish" movement in Washington, with local anglers lobbying Governor Jay Inslee to lift or modify the ban on fishing in Washington so they can hit the lakes and rivers. Across the state line in Idaho, fishing is not only allowed but constitutionally protected.
Golfing is another outdoor activity enjoyed by Washingtonians, but unfortunately, it's on the non-essential list during the shut down.
But over in Idaho, you guessed it, golfing is allowed but with both Gov. Inslee and Gov. Little telling Washington residents to stay home, links are only supposed to be available for Idaho residents.
A viewer in Worley emailed us on Thursday, April 23, to say the parking lot at his local course is mostly Washington residents.
"I saw your story the other day about fishing and how Governor Inslee isn't allowing Washingtonians to fish in their great lakes and rivers and Gov. Little said he didn't want Washingtonians coming over here to fish in our lakes and rivers" Ben Johnson said. "I thought, 'Well, what's going on with the golf courses?'"
Johnson decided to email KHQ when his local course was so booked that he couldn't get a tee time.
"Drove through the parking lot and there were 22 WA license plates to 10 Idaho plates," Johnson wrote. "I am a Worley resident and cannot even get onto my local course."
Johnson wasn't wrong. We drove through the same parking lot at Circling Raven on Friday and saw a parking lot full of Washington license plates - at least a 3 to 1 ratio, if not more.
Johnson's beef isn't with the courses, or even Washington golfers. His issue is with Governor Inslee and his order not allowing Washington residents to golf.
"My frustration is the Draconian rules coming out of western Washington," Johnson said.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said crossing state lines for non-essential business (of which golfing falls under) is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $1,000 fine and a year in jail, but their focus this weekend and for the duration of the quarantine will be on education, not citation. If they see a Washington resident conducting non-essential business in Idaho, the Sheriff's Office says deputies will kindly educate the resident on the stay-at-home order and where that interaction goes from there is up to the Washingtonian.
Deputies have printed off 1500 fliers and have recently begun distributing them on windshields and to Washington residents who are in Idaho on non-essential business.
Courses have been asked not to take Washington resident reservations, according to the Sheriff's Office, but again, they say their efforts are focused on educating people, not handing out tickets. I reached out the Circling Raven on Friday but as of this writing hadn't heard back.
Inside their clubhouse, social distancing measures were being practiced, including plexi-glass at the counter and markers on the floor to keep golfers apart.
I did get a chance to talk with some Washington golfers in Idaho, however they didn't want to go on camera (not because they were afraid of any legal repercussions but because their wives thought they were at work), and they echoed what we heard from the "Let Us Fish" group earlier this week. They don't agree with the ban on the sport they love and think it should be lifted immediately because it is already a naturally socially distant activity.
However, in the end, Johnson knows all of this is temporary and there are bigger fish to fry... wait... we can't fish. I mean, Johnson knows that during these times, these restrictions and just par for the course... wait... can't golf either. I'll just let Johnson say it.
"You know I'm not hungry, I don't have financial problems, I'm not dealing with sick relatives, so in the scope of things, this really isn't much," Johnson said as he put a cap on his feelings of not being able to golf at the moment.
The Governor's office released the following statement to the director of Washington Golf nearly a month ago, outlining why golf has been deemed non-essential during the shut down:
Thank you for your inquiry. Under Proclamation 20-25, neither the operation nor enjoyment of a golf course qualifies as an essential business or activity. Only minimum basic operations, as described in (3)(d) of the Proclamation, are permitted. Course maintenance is also permitted insofar as it prevents imminent damage to the fairways, greens, and other outdoor amenities.
Section 3 (d) For purposes of this Proclamation, minimum basic operations are the minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’ physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences, and related functions.
Please know that we take this decision very seriously. Nonetheless, we believe that the best way to control the spread of COVID-19 is to temporarily limit interaction as much as possible. This is not an indictment on the importance of golf, nor is it permanent.
