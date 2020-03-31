The Washington State Department of Health is experiencing a delay with reporting COVID-19 case numbers due to the volume of people being tested.
According to a release from the Washington State Department of Health, the system they use crashed because of the volume of tests. It is also experiencing difficulty because DOH is tracking negative results.
They said it is important to track negative cases when experiencing a pandemic.
Even though the Washington State Department of Health is experiencing delays, there are other resources who have been tracking COVID-19 cases across the world that can help give people an idea about the total number of positive cases in the state.
Both John Hopkins and the New York Times have tracked the case count by looking at individual reports from health departments around the country.
According to John Hopkins, there is a total of 5,305 positive cases in Washington with 222 deaths while the New York Times is reporting 5,185 positive cases and 223 deaths.
For the most up-to-date information about cases in your area, check with your local health department.
