The Washington Hospitality Association released a statement on the rollback of three counties into Phase 2.
The President and CEO Anthony Anton said he believes the rollback will not be effective on getting cases down.
In the full statement he wrote:
“The Washington Hospitality Association is disappointed to see three counties roll back to Phase 2. It’s especially heartbreaking for the hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers who will pay the price for a surge they did not cause. Additionally, we do not believe this will be an effective cover containment strategy, as people can easily cross county lines. We will continue to keep our focus where we believe it is most important, which is on encouraging proven strategies, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, gathering safely in highly regulated areas. And, most importantly, we will continue to encourage as many people as possible to get the COVID vaccine so we can move as one state toward recovery.”
Whitman, Pierce and Cowlitz counties were sent back into Phase 2 on Monday after failing both Phase 3 metrics.