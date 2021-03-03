At the beginning of February, the Washington State Department of Health set the goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day and the current rate is getting close to that goal.
As of Wednesday, the current seven-day average is sitting at 37,481 people receiving a vaccine per day. Just four days ago on Saturday, the rate was at 26,982 people per day.
In the four-day period, the average increased by 28%.
Just under 8% of the population in Washington are fully vaccinated with 14% of the population receiving at least one dose.
In Spokane, the number of the population receiving at least one does sits higher than the state average at 15%.
The Department of Health has not yet released information about the operational change of the Spokane Arena from CHAS Health.
KHQ asked DOH on Sunday and Monday about how the change will impact making appointments. DOH said they would release that information soon.
Twenty-thousand doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are slated to arrive in the state by Friday. Washington's first allocation of the J&J vaccine sits at 60,9000 doses.