SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington's eviction moratorium is in place to relieve the stress on the renters during COVID-19, but, what about landlord's who now have more finical stress on their plates paying for now several peoples rents?
"It's a burden that's for sure," said one Spokane landlord.
The landlord, who asked to remain anonymous, owns several homes in the area that he rents out.He said at least one renter is just not paying.
"He hasn't paid March, hasn't paid April, hasn't paid May, hasn't paid June," said the landlord.
Under current COVID-19 moratorium rules, he can't kick the renter out. However, he also can't afford to keep paying the rent for him.
The landlord said he has offered to work with the renter and do payment plans, but the renter refuses.
"I'm not a rich guy, I'm not a corporation, every dime I don't collect comes right of my pocket," said the landlord.
The moratorium is set to expire August 1st, by that time, this landlord said he will have paid 7,000 dollars in rent keeping his house afloat.
"You hear a lot about the restaurants and the tough time they are having and I feel for them. But, they aren't forced to still serve dinner for free, Walmart doesn't have to give their food away for free, but landlords have to supply housing for free," said the landlord.
He also has a message for Governor Jay Isnlee.
"If Governor Inslee is going to have the moratorium, he needs to set up a relief package for us to apply to, to mitigate our losses," said the landlord.
KHQ called Washington's Landlord Association and asked them what kind of recourse the landlord may have missed. They said there's really nothing he can do until the moratorium ends on August 1st, and then he can seek legal action, which he said he plans to do.
The Washington Landlord Association said that if he does try to kick this renter out, the landlord could face criminal action and a fine of three times the amount owed him, which could be more than 20,000 dollars.
In the end, the landlord said that he will probably have to sell the house, because of this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.