SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2020 Washington Middle School Basketball Championship, which was originally scheduled to be held in Spokane this weekend, has been postponed.
According to a release, the Executive Board of the tournament received a legal directive from the Spokane County Health Department on Wednesday, March 11, to cancel the tournament. It had been scheduled to take place from Friday, March 13 - Sunday, March 15.
"We know this will disappoint many of our teams and their families who've looked forward to this outstanding weekend of competition. We are disappointed as well, but the health of our basketball community and the greater community is too important to risk," the release said.
Staff is currently exploring options to reschedule the event.
