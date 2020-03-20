The Washington State Department of Health is reporting there are now more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in the state, 11 of which come from Spokane County.
According to the Department of Health, As of Friday, March 20, there are 1,524 cases of coronavirus in the state and 83 deaths associated with the virus.
Spokane County has not had any reported deaths due to the coronavirus. King County is reporting a total of 793 cases and 67 deaths.
