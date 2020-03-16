The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington has increased by more than 100.
As of Monday, March 16, the Washington State Department of Health is reporting that 904 cases have been confirmed. This is up from Sunday's total of 769.
The number of deaths associated with the virus has also increased to 48 as of Monday.
Of those totals, there are three confirmed cases that have been reported in Spokane County. No deaths have been reported in the county.
King County remains at the epicenter of the state's outbreak with 488 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.
