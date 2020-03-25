craft beer brewery alcohol generic

Due to the loss of in-house dinning during the coronavirus 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order from Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell to-go spirits, beer and wine. 

According to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, restaurants and bars will be allowed to sell to-go and delivery alcoholic drinks in the following ways: 

Curbside

  • Beer must be in growler, keg or factory sealed bottles and cans
  • Wine must be factory sealed
  • Spirits must be factory  sealed 

Delivery 

  • Beer can be non-factory sealed crowlers, jugs, or other non-factory  sealed containers 
  • Wine must be factory sealed
  • Spirits must be factory sealed 

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is requiring someone 21-years or older to sign for the alcohol when it is delivered. 

