Due to the loss of in-house dinning during the coronavirus 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order from Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell to-go spirits, beer and wine.
According to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, restaurants and bars will be allowed to sell to-go and delivery alcoholic drinks in the following ways:
Curbside
- Beer must be in growler, keg or factory sealed bottles and cans
- Wine must be factory sealed
- Spirits must be factory sealed
Delivery
- Beer can be non-factory sealed crowlers, jugs, or other non-factory sealed containers
- Wine must be factory sealed
- Spirits must be factory sealed
The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is requiring someone 21-years or older to sign for the alcohol when it is delivered.
