Residents of long-term case facilities in Washington state have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread testing for them might be near.
According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, they are working to test every resident and staff member at long-term care facilities if that facility has a COVID-19 case.
According to a document from April 9 on the DSHS website, DSHS is tasked with providing COVID-19 numbers at care facilities to Washington's COVID-19 incident command team.
Care facilities will be tasked with sending the following data to DSHS:
- Number of COVID positive or suspected residents/clients
- Resident/client census
- Total number of licensed beds for facilities
- Total number of clients for Supported Living agencies
- Total number of employees
- Staff trained to administer COVID test (Yes or No)
DSHS also said they will be providing personal protective equipment for all long-term care facility employees and residents.
