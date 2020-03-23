As school closures continue for at least a month in Washington state, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has provided some guidance on how school and district staff can help graduating seniors meet requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bulletin from the OSPI addresses supporting high school seniors in meeting graduation requirements, assessment options, dual credit, special education services, alternative learning settings and supporting seniors' emotional well-being.
The bulletin says district and high school staff should prioritize meeting specific graduation requirement needs for seniors, detailing credit requirements, credit waivers, completing High School & Beyond plans, graduation pathways and local graduation requirements.
Alternative options to complete assessments are also discussed in the bulletin, such as the SBA (Smarter Balanced Assesments) online, Advanced Placement (AP), Cambridge International (CI) and International Baccalaureate (IB). The OSPI encourages districts to work with Running Start or CHS and CTE Dual Credit students as they transition to digital/distant learning.
The OSPI discusses Special Education Services and support in student IEPs, as well as alternative learning settings and supporting seniors' well-being as some feel a disconnect from traditions and rites of passage.
Further questions can be directed to the OSPI at 360-664-3631.
