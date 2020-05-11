On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee released information about what Phase Two of the 'Safe Start Plan' will look like for Washington counties.
According to the release from the Governor's Office, all components of Phase One will carry into Phase Two with additional modifications in place allowing more businesses to open.
Additional businesses and industries that can reopening will include:
- Remaining manufacturing and construction phases
- Restaurants/taverns less than 50% capacity/table size no larger than 5 people and no bar area seating
- Hair and nail salons
- Retail (in-store purchases allowed with restrictions)
- Real estate
- Professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- In-home/domestic services (i.e., nannies, housecleaning)
- Pet grooming
- Essential travel and limited non-essential travel to engage in Phase 1 and Phase 2 activities is permitted.
On Monday, the Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health votes 'yes' on a variance to move to phase two in Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.
After the approval from the Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health, Spokane County will be able to apply to enter Phase Two.
