The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) has released data on increased rates of exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new dashboard created by the WAPC compares telephone helpline data from the first 118 days of 2019 and compares it to the same time period in 2020. According to the data in 2020:
- Hand sanitizer exposures in children ages 0-12 years old increased 52%.
- Exposures from misuse of household cleaning products, bleach and rubbing alcohol increased 53%.
- Total suspected suicide cases (from all substances) increased 10%
- 87% of patients exposed to hand sanitizer, household cleaning products, bleach and rubbing alcohol were managed at home by the WAPC's staff of health care professionals. Keeping patients out of the emergency department saved a total of $2,689,500.
"We appreciate the confidence that the public and health care providers place in us by calling when potentially-toxic exposures and overdoses occur," Dr. Erica Liebelt, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC, said. "By calling us, we are able to compile data, analyze trends and provide relevant, timely education to communities and public health partners on emerging risks and prevention strategies."
The WAPC recommends the following to prevent poisoning when cleaning or sanitizing:
- Wear gloves when cleaning and open windows and doors for ventilation
- Do not mix cleaning products, as mixing can create hazardous gases
- Do not use cleaning products on food
- Store cleaners, household chemicals, hand sanitizer and other potentially-harmful substances in their original containers, up high and out of reach of children
- Supervise children when using hand sanitizer to prevent ingestion and eye exposure
- Wash masks with soap and water. Never soak or spray masks with bleach, disinfectants or other cleaning chemicals
- If you or your loved ones are feeling stressed, anxious, depressed or fearful, ask for help. Extensive resources are available on the Washington State Coronavirus Response website
- Call the Poison Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 for help with any questions or poison emergencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.