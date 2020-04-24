SEATTLE - The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is urging people to be careful with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the WAPC, the number of exposures to household cleaning products like bleach, soaps, detergents and antiseptics increased by 23% from this time last year. Many of those exposure cases have been related to coronavirus transmission concerns and precautions.
"It is important that people follow good hand hygiene and disinfecting practices in households and businesses. However, it is also important to read labels carefully, follow instructions and only use substances for their intended use," WAPC Medical Director Dr. Erica Liebelt said. "We are seeing adverse and toxic effects in people of all ages. These exposures are preventable with simple strategies."
Examples ofome of the exposure cases that have been reported to the WAPC include:
- Mixing cleaning chemicals together, which can inadvertently produce a toxic gas.
- Using bleach and hydrogen peroxide to wash hands and faces, resulting in allergic reactions and skin rashes.
- Using chemicals to wash and disinfect groceries and fresh produce.
- Directly applying bleach and other chemicals to disinfect homemade masks, resulting in inhalation of toxic gases.
- Young children getting into cleaning products that have been left open and unattended.
The increase seen by WAPC has also been seen on the national level. Poison centers in the United States have noted a 20% increase in calls about cleaners during the first quarter of 2020 compared to that of 2019.
The WAPC recommends the following strategies to prevent poisoning:
- Wear gloves and open windows and doors for ventilation when cleaning.
- Do not mix cleaning products, as mixing can create hazardous gases.
- Do not use cleaning products on food.
- Store cleaners, household chemicals and other potentially harmful substances in their original containers. Keep these products up high and out of reach of children.
- Supervise children when using hand sanitizer, as ingestion could lead to alcohol poisoning. Store hand sanitizers up high and out of reach of children.
- Call the Poison Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 for help with any questions or poison emergencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.