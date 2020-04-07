The Washington State Department of Health has reported the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 8,682 with 394 deaths associated with the virus as of Tuesday, April 7.
Earlier on Tuesday, Spokane County Health Officer reported Spokane County's total had risen to nearly 230, with 13 deaths reported.
Statewide, there have been a total of 87,818 coronavirus tests taken as of April 3. Of that total, 8.6% of the tests had come back positive.
More information can be found on the Department of Health's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.