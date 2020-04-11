SPOKANE, Wash., - Jobless claims across the United States have surpassed 16 million applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not all of them are being processed.
Spokane resident Alex McGregor lost his job in late March. He immediately went to Washington's Employment Security Department website to reopen an unemployment claim he filed in 2019. McGregor said he was only on unemployment for one day last year, but that one day was enough to cause him a headache a year later.
"There was an issue with my claim from last year, a piece of paper I missed because I got a job quickly after going on unemployment that required me to fill it out and send it back in," McGregor said. "Not a problem. The problem has been that my claim got put in this limbo."
That was a few weeks ago. Since then, McGregor has called the ESD number approximately six times a day in the hopes of reaching someone who can help him fix his denied claim. The line asks him to call back at a different time and advises him that his call will be disconnected because the phone lines are full. The line also asks callers to message the office online through their account.
McGregor demonstrated that when he clicks the link to send a secure message through the portal, the site simply takes him back to his main account page. He's not the only one frustrated by the never-ending loop.
ESD commissioner Suzi LeVine's Facebook page is filled with frustrated comments from unemployed Washingtonians. One user commented on LeVine's most recent post by saying, "The phone lines are down and nobody responds to messages, apparently. Who can we talk to? Why is the unemployment process at a standstill?" Another commenter wrote, "What do we do? I am on the verge of losing everything, and I have nobody to contact for these benefits that we are entitled to."
McGregor's wife still has her job, but he said she is immunocompromised and the stakes are high.
"If she gets sick, our only source of income right now is gone," McGregor said.
KHQ has reached out to ESD to ask how they plan to address these issues and is waiting to hear back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.