With 2,330 seniors enrolled in Spokane Public Schools, one question remains; What about graduation?
 
While it’s still unclear how graduation ceremonies will be held for high schools across the district, one potential option is now off the table.
 
An aide from Governor Jay Inslee’s office called Spokane Public Schools on Tuesday afternoon, notifying the district it would not be allowed to hold a graduation ceremony at Joe Albi Stadium.
 
The district had previously discussed holding an in-person, socially distant graduation at Albi Stadium. Graduates and guests would have been required to sit six feet apart, while also wearing face masks.
 
The proposal required approval from Gov. Inslee, who rejected the proposal because “he didn’t think larger gatherings would be feasible that soon after the lift of the Stay-Home-Stay-Safe Order,” a district spokesperson said. 
 
The district is close to finalizing the next steps for graduates and will most likely discuss the matter at Wednesday’s board meeting, a district spokesperson said.

